Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Short Interest Update

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the September 15th total of 152,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its position in Miller Industries by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 55,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Miller Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 89,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in Miller Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 62,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries stock opened at $34.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.35. Miller Industries has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $181.16 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

