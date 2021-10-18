Mina (MINA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.08 Billion

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 18th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $45.48 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.02 or 0.00006510 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00066479 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00072547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00102134 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,673.84 or 0.99813930 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,766.92 or 0.06096443 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00023572 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 268,240,683 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

