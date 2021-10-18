Mint Club (MINT) Price Up 33.8% This Week

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mint Club has traded up 33.8% against the dollar. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $26,823.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars.

