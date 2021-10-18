Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) is RTW Investments LP’s 6th Largest Position

RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,457,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,300 shares during the quarter. Mirati Therapeutics comprises 3.6% of RTW Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. RTW Investments LP owned about 2.82% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $235,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

MRTX stock traded down $3.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,048. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.46 and a 1-year high of $249.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.74.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). Analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.63.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

