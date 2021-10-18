Mirrored Amazon (mAMZN) Trading Up 2.3% Over Last Week

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 18th. In the last week, Mirrored Amazon has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Amazon has a market cap of $27.06 million and approximately $129,456.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Amazon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,431.33 or 0.05478369 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00065803 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00071705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00101908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,577.12 or 0.99909081 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.31 or 0.06056308 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00023395 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon Profile

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 7,885 coins. Mirrored Amazon’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Amazon is mirror.finance . Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Amazon Coin Trading

