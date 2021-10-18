Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $28.72 million and approximately $32,514.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $374.60 or 0.00605123 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00066225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00069535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.37 or 0.00100751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,761.64 or 0.99769257 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,738.32 or 0.06038847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00023633 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 76,671 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

