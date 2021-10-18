Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $58,045.00

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $26.75 million and $58,045.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for about $632.35 or 0.01020884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 42,306 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

