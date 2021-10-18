Mirrored Twitter 1-Day Volume Tops $70,267.00 (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Mirrored Twitter has a total market capitalization of $25.65 million and approximately $70,267.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Twitter coin can now be purchased for $64.41 or 0.00103987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Twitter has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded 1,239,674.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00067517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00070291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00101530 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,963.51 or 1.00035168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,785.24 or 0.06110967 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 398,151 coins. The official website for Mirrored Twitter is mirror.finance . Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Twitter

