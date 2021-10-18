Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Tops $57.54 on Exchanges

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for $57.54 or 0.00093183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $26.26 million and approximately $40,013.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00066437 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00071678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.18 or 0.00102317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,832.13 or 1.00138135 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,761.05 or 0.06091086 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00023541 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 456,316 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

