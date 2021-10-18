Mithril 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $14.21 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Mithril has a market capitalization of $52.47 million and approximately $14.21 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00022541 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.04 or 0.00295444 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000986 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.