Mizuho Boosts Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $28.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $17.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RRC. Northland Securities upped their target price on Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Range Resources from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

Get Range Resources alerts:

RRC stock opened at $24.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $25.38.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $434.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.86 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRC. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Range Resources by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 258,676 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 70,876 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 558,958 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,857,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,849,000 after purchasing an additional 264,324 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,244,968 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,520,000 after purchasing an additional 401,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.