Mizuho Raises Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target to $15.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.84.

CRK stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.72. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $11.34.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.05 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,585,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,257,000 after purchasing an additional 176,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,728,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,866,000 after purchasing an additional 616,722 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,945,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,149,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after buying an additional 1,113,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

