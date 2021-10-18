Mizuho Raises Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target to $15.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.56% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.84.
CRK stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.72. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $11.34.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,585,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,257,000 after purchasing an additional 176,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,728,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,866,000 after purchasing an additional 616,722 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,945,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,149,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after buying an additional 1,113,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.
About Comstock Resources
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
