MobileCoin (MOB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $497,984.00

MobileCoin (CURRENCY:MOB) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. During the last seven days, MobileCoin has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One MobileCoin coin can now be purchased for about $9.13 or 0.00014757 BTC on exchanges. MobileCoin has a market cap of $677.39 million and $497,984.00 worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

MobileCoin Coin Profile

MOB is a Merkle coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. The official website for MobileCoin is mobilecoin.foundation. MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The MobileCoin Protocol is a set of rules that define a decentralized cryptocurrency. Anyone is free to review the open soure code that implements the protocol, to verify that it is correct or to propose improvements. The MobileCoin Foundation will oversee development of the MobileCoin software in GitHub. “

MobileCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobileCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MobileCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

