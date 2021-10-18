ModiHost (AIM) Price Reaches $0.17

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One ModiHost coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges. ModiHost has a total market cap of $216,364.16 and approximately $38,308.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ModiHost has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00041471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.45 or 0.00195958 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00089492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

ModiHost Profile

AIM is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

