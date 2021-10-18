Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.29

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.29 and last traded at $71.79, with a volume of 1189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on MC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.95.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The business had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 243,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after buying an additional 73,448 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

