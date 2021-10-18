Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the second quarter worth about $633,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 38.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 68,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at about $620,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

NYSE:MC opened at $70.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.17 and a 200-day moving average of $57.95. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $35.86 and a 52 week high of $71.47.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 82.47%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

