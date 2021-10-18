Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,904,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 620,578 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Momo worth $29,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Momo by 1,635.1% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,473,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after buying an additional 1,388,200 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Momo by 465.7% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 57,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 47,590 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 31.1% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,764,000 after purchasing an additional 337,265 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 16.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 60,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 25.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,271,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after purchasing an additional 467,604 shares during the period. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MOMO. Citigroup cut their price objective on Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

Shares of MOMO opened at $12.45 on Monday. Momo Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.35. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Momo Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

