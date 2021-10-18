Monavale (MONA) Price Tops $427.84 on Major Exchanges

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for approximately $427.84 or 0.00690340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monavale has a total market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $27,376.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monavale has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.43 or 0.00299201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000529 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Monavale

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,872 coins and its circulating supply is 8,906 coins. The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.