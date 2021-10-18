Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Short Interest Update

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,324,000 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the September 15th total of 1,000,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,620.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONRF opened at $68.10 on Monday. Moncler has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $72.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.09.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Moncler to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Moncler SpA designs, produces and distributes clothing for men, women and children under the Moncler brand name. It directly produces and distributes its own clothing and accessories collections through direct boutiques and exclusive department and multiband stores around the world. The company was founded by Renè Ramillon and Andrè Vincent in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

