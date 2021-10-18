MonetaryUnit Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 18th. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $4,411.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.93 or 0.00149968 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 235,835,094 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

