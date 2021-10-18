MONK 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,019.00 (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. During the last week, MONK has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0442 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. MONK has a total market cap of $573,217.86 and $1,019.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012269 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001189 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000448 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 430.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004148 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

