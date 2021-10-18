Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,833 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $56,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 17.5% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 105,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,683 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.56.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.77, for a total value of $726,114.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,828,535.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,443,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,803,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,427 shares of company stock valued at $31,949,530 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MPWR stock opened at $481.04 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $296.21 and a 52-week high of $521.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $483.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

