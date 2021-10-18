Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Thames Capital Management LLC

Thames Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Monster Beverage makes up about 1.7% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.31.

Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $85.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,461. The company has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.71. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $75.45 and a twelve month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

