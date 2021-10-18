Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,177,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779,200 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage makes up approximately 0.8% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Monster Beverage worth $655,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.31.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $85.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.71. The firm has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $75.45 and a 12 month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

