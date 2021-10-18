Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Down 5%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) shares were down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.51 and last traded at $11.51. Approximately 141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 147,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth about $578,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth about $938,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth about $1,089,000. Institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

