Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Short Interest Up 27.2% in September

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the September 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

In other news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 10,420 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $682,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $4,372,052.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,426 shares of company stock valued at $20,513,369 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,462,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,394,000 after acquiring an additional 545,897 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after purchasing an additional 76,977 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MEG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.70. 205,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,710. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $68.65.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. Analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MEG. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

