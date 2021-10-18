Moonriver (MOVR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13.05 Million

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for $237.63 or 0.00384724 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Moonriver has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $477.08 million and $13.05 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00066435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00070720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00101517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,646.54 or 0.99804726 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,732.54 or 0.06042924 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00023849 BTC.

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,126,758 coins and its circulating supply is 2,007,621 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

