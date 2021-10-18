More Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $13,247.00 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One More Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0761 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a market capitalization of $152,252.97 and $13,247.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00041501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.52 or 0.00194729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00089763 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

More Coin Profile

MORE is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

