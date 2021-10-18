Morgan Stanley Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $7.88 Per Share (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.33. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.07 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.80.

NYSE MS opened at $102.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $105.95. The firm has a market cap of $186.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 11,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

