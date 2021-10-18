Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER)

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

STER has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of STER opened at $25.60 on Monday. Sterling Check has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99.

