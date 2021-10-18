Morgan Stanley Raises Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Price Target to SEK 118

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 115 to SEK 118 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. DNB Markets raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from SEK 115 to SEK 118 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from SEK 87 to SEK 101 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale cut Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Pareto Securities initiated coverage on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.80.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:SVNLY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 148,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.97. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 32.05%.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.