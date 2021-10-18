Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRGLY remained flat at $$39.66 during trading on Monday. 36 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $51.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average of $44.83. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.

