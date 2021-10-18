Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Short Interest Down 22.3% in September

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,900 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 258,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.23, for a total value of $118,005.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,989.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total transaction of $2,703,659.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,793 shares of company stock valued at $65,065,395. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

MORN stock opened at $274.42 on Monday. Morningstar has a 12-month low of $176.75 and a 12-month high of $288.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.90.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

