MORPHOSE (MORPH) Price Hits $4.29 on Major Exchanges

MORPHOSE (CURRENCY:MORPH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last seven days, MORPHOSE has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. MORPHOSE has a market capitalization of $232,627.00 and approximately $296.00 worth of MORPHOSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MORPHOSE coin can now be bought for approximately $4.29 or 0.00007049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded up 1,920,688.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00068180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00070129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00102940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,982.09 or 1.00088695 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.62 or 0.06098378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MORPHOSE Coin Profile

MORPHOSE’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,166 coins. MORPHOSE’s official Twitter account is @morphosecash

MORPHOSE Coin Trading

