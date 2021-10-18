MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.96

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.96 and last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 1619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

MOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.66. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 68.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $46.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.02 million. Analysts predict that MorphoSys AG will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in MorphoSys by 51.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the first quarter worth about $963,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the first quarter worth about $3,064,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in MorphoSys by 45.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

