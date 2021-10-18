MovieBloc Price Reaches $0.0100 on Exchanges (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $65.80 million and $12.03 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00042051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.78 or 0.00197096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00090302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,572,124,703 coins. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

