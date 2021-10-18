mStable USD Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $579.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.86 million and approximately $579.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00001644 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,974.57 or 0.99998419 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00051385 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00044309 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.21 or 0.00763537 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

