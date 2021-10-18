Mukesh Patel Sells 26,959 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,384,075.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mukesh Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of SMART Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $3,114,235.53.

Shares of SMART Global stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.97. 656,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,499. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $58.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SMART Global by 2,724.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SMART Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in SMART Global by 11,904.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in SMART Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

