Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) PT Raised to C$17.50

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.72.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLLGF remained flat at $$10.69 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

