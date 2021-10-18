MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.60

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 10773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.76 million.

In related news, Director Julie D. Klapstein bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPLN. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 63.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 25.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 29.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

