MVL 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.27 Million (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. In the last week, MVL has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One MVL coin can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. MVL has a market capitalization of $205.08 million and approximately $7.27 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00041471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.45 or 0.00195958 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00089492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,266,905,269 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

