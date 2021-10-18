Name Change Token Price Up 43.5% Over Last 7 Days (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last week, Name Change Token has traded 43.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Name Change Token has a market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $143,324.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Name Change Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0788 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Name Change Token Coin Profile

NCT is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 51,162,588 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

