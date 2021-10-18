Nano (NANO) Trading Up 1.5% This Week

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $704.48 million and approximately $23.45 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $5.29 or 0.00008560 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,767.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,752.08 or 0.06074557 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.39 or 0.00300139 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $609.95 or 0.00987506 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00085031 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $255.84 or 0.00414202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.27 or 0.00272426 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.21 or 0.00256140 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.