NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Stock Price Up 7.6%

NanoXplore Inc. (CVE:GRA)’s stock price rose 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.11 and last traded at C$5.10. Approximately 212,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 124,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.74.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GRA shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on NanoXplore and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$804.86 million and a P/E ratio of -79.69.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

