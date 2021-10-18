Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.96.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $222.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total value of $293,291.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,276 shares of company stock worth $1,971,397. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $203.34. 17,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $203.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.49.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.