Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 707.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,270 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $10,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 48.8% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 14,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 269,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nasdaq from $222.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.96.

NDAQ stock opened at $203.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $203.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total transaction of $170,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,276 shares of company stock worth $1,971,397. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.