National Bank Financial Weighs in on Theratechnologies Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TH)

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Theratechnologies in a report released on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.26).

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$22.06 million during the quarter.

Separately, National Bankshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$3.75 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TH stock opened at C$4.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.50. Theratechnologies has a 1-year low of C$2.43 and a 1-year high of C$5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.06, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of C$414.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

