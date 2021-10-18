National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Short Interest Update

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 61,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NKSH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.05. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,356. National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.92.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Bankshares will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Bankshares news, Director Glenn P. Reynolds acquired 778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.84 per share, for a total transaction of $29,439.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 1,403 shares of company stock worth $52,471 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in National Bankshares by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 518,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 25,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 24.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd.

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

