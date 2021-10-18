National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Short Interest Up 27.2% in September

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the September 15th total of 983,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
NESR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,756. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. National Energy Services Reunited has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $15.95.
National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $234.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.
National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.
