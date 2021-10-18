National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Short Interest Up 27.2% in September

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the September 15th total of 983,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

NESR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,756. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. National Energy Services Reunited has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $234.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NESR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,928,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,858,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,240,000 after buying an additional 829,253 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at $10,115,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 247,772.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 478,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 1,500.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 411,764 shares in the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

