National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.74. National Fuel Gas posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.82 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 151.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 29.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.55. 294,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $37.87 and a 52 week high of $58.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average of $52.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

